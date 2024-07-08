Smoke inhalation - Several injured in fire in Dresden apartment building

After a fire in a Dresden multi-family house, five people are in the hospital. The fire broke out in the afternoon, without clear cause, in the stairwell of the house, according to the fire department. When the emergency services arrived, several people had already left their apartments and inhaled the toxic smoke.

The fire department rescued 14 people from the building. Five of them were taken to the clinic due to smoke inhalation. The fire was quickly extinguished. Now the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department managed to extinguish the fire in Saxony, specifically in Dresden, where the incident occurred. Subsequently, they assisted in evacuating residents, some of whom needed medical attention, including five individuals transported to the hospital.

Read also: