German Federal States

Several injured in fire in apartment building

Several people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Melsungen in northern Hesse early on Thursday morning. According to the police, all eleven people present were able to leave the building. One seriously injured person was taken to a hospital in Kassel. Three people were also slightly injured, including a small child.

A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road.
A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fires - Several injured in fire in apartment building

Several people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Melsungen in northern Hesse early on Thursday morning. According to the police, all eleven people present were able to leave the building. One seriously injured person was taken to a hospital in Kassel. Three people were also slightly injured, including a small child.

The slightly injured were taken to nearby clinics. The cause of the fire was initially unknown. According to the police, property damage is estimated at 100,000 euros.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

