Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsTransport and telecommunications

Several injured in accident on B71 - Full lockdown

A passing maneuver fails, the car veers off the road. Several people are injured.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A rescue helicopter transports critically injured patients to the hospital. (Symbolic image)
A rescue helicopter transports critically injured patients to the hospital. (Symbolic image)

- Several injured in accident on B71 - Full lockdown

An accident on the federal road 71 near Bremervörde (district of Rotenburg) has resulted in multiple serious injuries. While attempting to overtake, a car veered off the road and collided with a tree, police reported. At least two people were severely injured and transported to the hospital by helicopter. The B71 is currently completely closed.

Due to the closure of the B71 following the accident, alternative routes for transportation are being heavily utilized. The incident highlights the importance of advanced telecommunications systems for efficient emergency response, such as swiftly dispatching a helicopter for transportation of injured individuals.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest