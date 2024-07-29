- Several injured in accident on B71 - Full lockdown

An accident on the federal road 71 near Bremervörde (district of Rotenburg) has resulted in multiple serious injuries. While attempting to overtake, a car veered off the road and collided with a tree, police reported. At least two people were severely injured and transported to the hospital by helicopter. The B71 is currently completely closed.

Due to the closure of the B71 following the accident, alternative routes for transportation are being heavily utilized. The incident highlights the importance of advanced telecommunications systems for efficient emergency response, such as swiftly dispatching a helicopter for transportation of injured individuals.

