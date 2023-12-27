Accident - Several icy road accidents in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district

There were several icy accidents in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district on Wednesday morning. According to the police, there was initially only minor damage. Due to icy conditions, a car left the road on the B195 near Lüttow and crashed into a tree.

Shortly afterwards, another car crashed into a barrier that had been erected by the police to secure the previous accident. In Parchim, a bus left the road and collided with a traffic sign. Cars also left the road on the B104 between Weitendorf and Brüel and near Groß Laasch. The police asked road users to drive carefully and with foresight.

