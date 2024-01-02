Fire department operation - Several hundred thousand euros of damage in residential building fire
Several hundred thousand euros worth of damage was caused by a fire in a residential building in Waldshut. No people were injured, as the police announced on Tuesday. It is still unclear why the fire broke out in the entrance area of the house's granny apartment on New Year's Eve. The entire house is uninhabitable for the time being. The family living there stayed with relatives.
Statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de