Several hundred thousand euros of damage in residential building fire

Several hundred thousand euros worth of damage was caused by a fire in a residential building in Waldshut. No people were injured, as the police announced on Tuesday. It is still unclear why the fire broke out in the entrance area of the house's granny apartment on New Year's Eve. The entire...

Firefighters during a training exercise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
