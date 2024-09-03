Several high-ranking members of Zelensky's administrative team step down.

Ukraine is going through a government shake-up as various ministers from Zelensky's cabinet have decided to call it quits. Their resignations will be probed during the upcoming parliamentary session, as per the statement made by Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook.

Initially, Olexander Kamyshin (defense industry), Denys Malyuska (Justice), Ruslan Strilets (Environment), and Vitaliy Kovals (State Property Fund) announced their departures. Kovals is responsible for privatizations and wishes to step down from his position.

Following suit, the resignations of Olha Stefanishyna and Iryna Vereshchuk were disclosed. Stefanishyna is in charge of Ukraine's European integration, while Vereshchuk is responsible for dealing with refugees. According to reports, Stefanishyna is expected to assume a new role within the government.

David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the presidential party "Servant of the People", predicted further changes in the cabinet. In his opinion, over half of the ministries will see new appointments. The complete list will be unveiled during the faction meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

Previously, it was reported that Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo, was removed from his role by the company's board. Kudrytskyi has been leading Ukrenergo since 2020. Amidst criticism for inadequate safety measures for the country's power transformers against Russian drone and missile attacks, Kudrytskyi's dismissal followed a massive Russian missile and drone assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure that occurred last week. Consequently, Ukrainians have been experiencing hours-long unplanned power outages due to the energy deficit.

Zelensky had already hinted at a government reshuffle back in July. Presently, five ministries are being led by acting ministers, and the Shmyhal-led government has been in power since March 2020.

