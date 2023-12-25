Skip to content
Several gazebos and hedges set on fire in Wasbek

A police car stands behind a police cordon. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Rendsburg-Eckernförde - Several gazebos and hedges set on fire in Wasbek

On Monday afternoon, the fire department was called out to Wasbek in the Bullenbek district (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district) to extinguish a major fire. According to the police, several gazebos and a hedge were on fire. The fire department tried to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. There was initially no word of any injuries. Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed, turn off ventilation and air conditioning systems and drive around the area. The warning was lifted in the late afternoon.

