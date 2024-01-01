Skip to content
Several fires in Stuttgart - daycare center damaged

A member of the fire department extinguishing a fire. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Turn of the year - Several fires in Stuttgart - daycare center damaged

A daycare center was damaged in a fire in Stuttgart on New Year's Eve. It is no longer usable as a result, said a fire department spokesperson on Monday. Several garbage cans were on fire in an adjacent shelter. The fire broke the windows of the daycare center. Smoke also drifted into the building. According to the fire department, the residents of the apartments above the daycare center got to safety in time thanks to a neighbor's warning, so that no one was injured.

In addition to other small fires, a roof truss fire in Stuttgart also caused a lot of work for the fire department. Extinguishing the fire was made more difficult by the house's location on a slope, said a fire department spokesperson. The cause of both fires and the amount of damage initially remained unclear.

Source: www.stern.de

