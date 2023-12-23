Skip to content
Several districts warn of flooding

Several districts in Lower Saxony have issued flood warnings. The districts of Holzminden and Hameln-Pyrmont, for example, issued corresponding announcements on Saturday. According to the district of Hameln-Pyrmont, the flooding situation will worsen considerably due to the heavy rainfall.

Storm - Several districts warn of flooding

Several districts in Lower Saxony have issued flood warnings. The districts of Holzminden and Hameln-Pyrmont issued corresponding announcements on Saturday. According to the district of Hameln-Pyrmont, the flooding situation will worsen considerably due to the heavy rainfall. According to current forecasts, the smaller rivers in Lower Saxony are expected to reach their highest levels on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The heavy rainfall of the past few days, combined with the saturated soils, is currently leading to overflowing streams and rivers throughout the district, according to Holzminden. As further rainfall is expected in the coming days, the population should pay attention to warning messages.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) had already announced on Friday that it expected the flood situation to worsen across the state over the Christmas holidays due to the rainfall associated with storm "Zoltan".

The highest reporting level would be exceeded at many gauges. This means that larger areas could be flooded locally, as well as individual properties, streets and cellars. The larger rivers, such as the Weser, Aller and Leine, are also flooding with an upward trend, it was said.

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

