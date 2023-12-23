Storm - Several districts warn of flooding

Several districts in Lower Saxony have issued flood warnings. The districts of Holzminden and Hameln-Pyrmont issued corresponding announcements on Saturday. According to the district of Hameln-Pyrmont, the flooding situation will worsen considerably due to the heavy rainfall. According to current forecasts, the smaller rivers in Lower Saxony are expected to reach their highest levels on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The heavy rainfall of the past few days, combined with the saturated soils, is currently leading to overflowing streams and rivers throughout the district, according to Holzminden. As further rainfall is expected in the coming days, the population should pay attention to warning messages.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) had already announced on Friday that it expected the flood situation to worsen across the state over the Christmas holidays due to the rainfall associated with storm "Zoltan".

The highest reporting level would be exceeded at many gauges. This means that larger areas could be flooded locally, as well as individual properties, streets and cellars. The larger rivers, such as the Weser, Aller and Leine, are also flooding with an upward trend, it was said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de