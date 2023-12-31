Several dead and heavy explosions in north-east Syria

Since the Hamas massacre in Israel and Israel's subsequent campaign against the terrorists, attacks on US soldiers in the region have also increased. In north-eastern Syria, the USA is now attacking Islamists from the air.

In Syria, ten pro-Iranian fighters are said to have been killed by US airstrikes in the province of Deir Essor. Among them were three Syrians, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. According to the report, more than 30 people were also injured in at least nine "probably" US-led airstrikes on positions in and around the city of Bukamal.

A weapons shipment from Iraq and an ammunition depot were also targeted in the attacks. The Observatory reported heavy explosions. The London-based organization obtains its information from a network of sources in Syria. Their information is often difficult to verify independently. Shiite Hezbollah, which is supported by Tehran, announced that four of its fighters had been killed. The Islamist militia has not yet given any further details.

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli attacks on terrorist positions in the Gaza Strip, attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria have also increased significantly. According to US figures, there have been more than 100 such attacks since mid-October.

2500 US soldiers in Iraq, 900 in Syria

Most of the attacks in Iraq have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance, a loose association of armed groups linked to the pro-Iranian Hashed al-Shaabi network. The Islamic Resistance condemns the USA's support for Israel in the war against Hamas.

Around 2,500 US soldiers are stationed in Iraq and 900 in Syria. The US-led military coalition in these countries is intended to help prevent a resurgence of the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS).

US ally Israel has also intensified its airstrikes in Syria since the Hamas attack on October 7. According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense and Syrian state media, an Israeli attack on Thursday targeted the capital Damascus. Israel confirmed attacks on Syria and stated that missiles had previously been fired at Israel from Syria.

In general, Israel rarely comments on individual attacks in Syria. However, it repeatedly emphasizes that it will not allow its arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria. Tehran is allied with Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has fired on the neighboring country from the air hundreds of times. The attacks are directed in particular against pro-Iranian Hezbollah, but also against Syrian army positions.

