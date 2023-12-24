Skip to content
Several cocaine packages washed up on Australian east coast

Christmas parcels of a different kind: parcels containing cocaine have been found on beaches in south-eastern Australia and the police are warning the public.

The police warn the public not to touch or open the packages. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Several packages suspected of being filled with cocaine have washed up on beaches in south-eastern Australia.

Since Friday evening, a total of seven barnacle-covered packages have been found on beaches between the metropolis of Sydney and the city of Newcastle, around 100 kilometers to the north, according to police in the state of New South Wales. Preliminary investigations indicated that they contained cocaine.

The area had been searched extensively over the past few days, it said. The police warned the public not to touch or open the packages.

