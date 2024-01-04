Weather - Several centimeters of snow in the south of Schleswig-Holstein

The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting up to seven centimetres of snow in parts of Schleswig-Holstein in the coming days. The focus of the snowfall will be south of the Kiel Canal, a DWD meteorologist told the German Press Agency on Thursday. Snowfall was also possible elsewhere.

Drivers in the north can expect slippery roads due to the permanent frost until next week. "Because there is wetness everywhere," said the meteorologist. On Friday and Saturday, temperatures around freezing point are expected during the day, and it will be much colder at night. On Sunday, it will probably be minus one degree during the day as well.

After the snowfall, the weather will improve again on Sunday, said the weather expert. However, further snow showers are possible on the Baltic coast.

Source: www.stern.de