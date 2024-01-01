Skip to content
Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin-Neukölln - Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered with the cars. After midnight, two more cars were on fire in Neukölln. In addition, the interior of a car-sharing car in Kreuzberg burned out completely. Another car was damaged by the heat. The fire department extinguished all the fires. No one was reportedly injured.

According to the police, there were other car fires in the city during the night. The emergency services had already been called out to numerous vehicle fires on Sunday night. Arson is also suspected in these cases. The fire brigade has taken over further investigations.

Source: www.stern.de

