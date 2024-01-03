Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbavariatrafficaccidentsaccidentcarupper franconiapolice

Several accidents in Upper Franconia: injuries and high damage

Several people, including a child, have been injured in weather-related accidents on the highways in Upper Franconia. In addition, damage amounting to around 120,000 euros was caused, as the police announced on Wednesday.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A car drives across a road in black ice and fog. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A car drives across a road in black ice and fog. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - Several accidents in Upper Franconia: injuries and high damage

Several people, including a child, have been injured in weather-related accidents on the highways in Upper Franconia. In addition, damage amounting to around 120,000 euros was caused, as the police announced on Wednesday.

On the A9 near Berg (district of Hof), a 22-year-old man lost control of his car on the wet road on Tuesday and collided with the crash barrier several times. The driver was seriously injured and had to be freed from the car; the three-year-old child in the car was slightly injured. The A9 was initially closed completely. The 22-year-old is facing proceedings for negligent bodily injury, it was reported.

In a total of three other accidents due to inappropriate speed, one person was slightly injured on Tuesday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

17-year-old recovered dead from crashed car

A 17-year-old boy has died in an accident in the district of Lüneburg. Rescue workers were only able to recover the teenager lifeless on Wednesday morning, according to the police. According to the information, a 14-year-old with minor injuries had previously rung the doorbell of a house in the...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest