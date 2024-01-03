Traffic - Several accidents in Upper Franconia: injuries and high damage

Several people, including a child, have been injured in weather-related accidents on the highways in Upper Franconia. In addition, damage amounting to around 120,000 euros was caused, as the police announced on Wednesday.

On the A9 near Berg (district of Hof), a 22-year-old man lost control of his car on the wet road on Tuesday and collided with the crash barrier several times. The driver was seriously injured and had to be freed from the car; the three-year-old child in the car was slightly injured. The A9 was initially closed completely. The 22-year-old is facing proceedings for negligent bodily injury, it was reported.

In a total of three other accidents due to inappropriate speed, one person was slightly injured on Tuesday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de