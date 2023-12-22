Skip to content
Several accidents caused by storm in Schleswig-Holstein

Storm "Zoltan" caused numerous incidents in Schleswig-Holstein on Thursday evening and Friday night. Three people were injured, according to the police. The emergency services in Schleswig-Holstein reported a total of 364 call-outs.

A police car is parked in front of a police station.
In the Schleswig-Flensburg district, a person crashed their car into a tree lying on the road in Fahrdorf and was seriously injured. The tree had fallen onto the road due to the storm on Thursday evening, according to the police. The injured person was taken to hospital.

On the B200 in Janneby, a truck tipped onto its side and skidded into a ditch. According to the police, the driver was slightly injured in the accident on Thursday evening. Due to the strong wind, the vehicle could not initially be recovered in the evening.

A tree fell onto a moving car in Husum on Thursday evening, according to the police. The driver was slightly injured and taken to hospital. According to the police, however, most of the emergency calls were due to fallen trees, branches, traffic signs or traffic lights blocking the road.

Source: www.stern.de

