Seventh fatal case reported in listeria outbreak associated with Boar's Head deli meat withdrawals

The authorities have acknowledged that the number of listeria cases is probably higher than reported due to various factors. It takes up to 10 weeks for listeria infection symptoms to manifest, some individuals who fall ill never get tested, and linking an illness to an outbreak can take weeks.

Boar’s Head has deemed this listeria outbreak as a distressing chapter in their company's past and has decided to halt sales of their liverwurst following an investigation revealing their production process as the culprit of listeria contamination. As part of their response, they've closed down the Virginia plant linked to the outbreak and instituted a corporation-wide food safety program.

The plant in Jarratt, Virginia, has been offline since July, when the liverwurst recall was initially declared and subsequently expanded to include all items produced there.

Boar’s Head expressed their unwavering dedication to their customers and the safety and quality of their products in a consumer letter. They are resolute about learning from this incident and emerging from it stronger.

The CDC advises consumers to inspect their homes for recalled products, which carry the "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on labels and have sell-by dates extending into October 2024.

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third deadliest foodborne illness in the US. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and exhaustion. An infection may also result in a rigid neck, headache, confusion, or seizures.

Despite the outbreak being linked to Boar's Head's liverwurst, promoting overall health and wellness remains crucial during this time. Regularly checking food expiration dates and adhering to food safety guidelines can help prevent listeria infections.

