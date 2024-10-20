Seventeen individuals sustain harm in assault on Zelensky's native locale.

Under the cover of darkness, Russia repeatedly assaults Ukraine with rockets and drones. In Kryvyi Rih, numerous individuals endure injuries, as per official sources. Numerous structures are left in disarray. Moscow too announces attacks.

In the southerly Ukrainian metropolis of Kryvyi Rih, at least 17 people experienced injuries in a Russian rocket assault. Eight of them needed hospitalization, as per Telegram dispatches from military administrator Olexander Vilkul. The Russian military discharged two ballistic rockets towards the city. More than twenty-five structures, including residential dwellings, sustained damage.

Both factions launched a barrage of drone attacks on targets in their neighboring countries through the night. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, over a hundred Ukrainian drones were wrecked across various Russian regions. One was intercepted over Moscow, 43 over the Kursk border region, and 27 over Lipetsk in southwestern Russia.

An endeavor was also made to target the Ya. M. Swerdlov factory in the Dzerzhinsk city in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Telegram channel Shot reported this. The plant is one of the leading explodive producers for Russian forces in their conflict with Ukraine. Nizhny Novgorod is roughly 400 kilometers east of Moscow. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel from a drone strike in an industrial area in Dzerzhinsk, as stated by the regional governor, who failed to specify the target of the assault.

Ukrainian authorities report that about ten Russian drones were brought down near and over Kyiv.

The European Union strongly condemns Russia's continuous aggression towards Ukraine, as evidenced by the rocket and drone attacks. The European Union emphasizes the importance of international law and peace in the region and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

