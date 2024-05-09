Seven thousand years ago, people sought shelter in lava tube caves, living with sheep and goats, while creating art.

In the stone age, inhabitants made their way into and lived within vast, natural structures called lava tubes, as archaeologists have revealed. These tunnels provided a respite from the sun and wind, offering cooler temperatures, and were used by herders for thousands of years to shelter themselves and their livestock.

In the Harrat Khaybar lava field, which is situated around 78 miles (125 kilometers) north of Medina in Saudi Arabia, lies a tunnel system known as Umm Jirsan. Though the age of the lava that formed this system is yet to be confirmed, a previous study suggested it was approximately 3 million years old. The system extends over 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) and has passages reaching heights of 39 feet (12 meters) and widths of 148 feet (45 meters).

The researchers examining this enigmatic location have discovered animal bones, ranging from 400 years to over 4,000 years old, along with human remains dating from 150 years to approximately 6,000 years ago. Additionally, they discovered cloth fragments, wood pieces, and numerous stone tools - the very first evidence that humans began utilizing the tunnels at least 7,000 years ago.

Dr. Mathew Stewart, the lead study author and a research fellow at the Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution at Griffith University, commented on the findings:

"We knew from previous reports that fossils were found at the site. However, we didn't anticipate finding evidence of human occupation in the form of rock art, lithic artifacts, stone constructions, and pottery. People inhabited these lava tubes for thousands of years. While most research in Arabia focuses on surface sites, underground settings like Umm Jirsan offer phenomenal potential to help fill in the missing gaps in the data."

These excavations detail an important aspect of human history in the region, according to Guillaume Charloux, an archaeologist with the French National Centre for Scientific Research who studies ancient sites in Saudi Arabia but was not involved in the new research.

"Knowledge about ancient climates and humans in northwestern Arabia is limited, particularly during the Neolithic-to-second-millennium transition," Charloux explained. "Around this time, people were settling around newly developed oases, and this had a significant impact on human population dynamics in the region for millennia. The remarkable contribution of this groundbreaking project seems to be the revelation of this cave's long-term occupation, a topic that had not been explored before."

Umm Jirsan and other tunnels significantly enhance our understanding of the region's human history, offering insights into the transitional period between the Neolithic era and the beginning of the second millennium. Charloux further added that while surface sites receive most archaeological attention, these subterranean locations unveil a wealth of information about the region's climate and human civilization.

For over 15 years, Stewart and his team have been amassing evidence of ancient human existence in Arabia, primarily focusing on areas with lake deposits. Episodic periods of high humidity, around 400,000 years ago, transformed the Arabian deserts into lush habitats supporting various lifeforms, including humans, leading to visible dispersion of humans into southwestern Asia. Yet evidence from these times is scant due to harsh desert conditions, which erode organic materials and expose them to extreme temperatures, making archaeological interpretation incredibly challenging.

To counter this obstacle, Stewart's team focused their studies on the tunnels of Umm Jirsan. Long neglected, this site had earlier been mapped by the Saudi Geological Survey, which reported its function as a hiding spot for wild animals like foxes, wolves, birds, and snakes. Stores of animal bones, including human skull fragments assumed to be about 4,000 years old, were detected. Yet the ticketed tunnel system had never been extensively studied by archaeologists, Stewart said.

By dating both the animal bones and sediment, the researchers determined that humans began occupying the tunnel system about 7,000 years ago and possibly even as early as 10,000 years ago. The sparse quantity of archaeological materials suggests that people utilized the tunnels as stopovers rather than permanent dwellings, the study authors shared.

Rock art and human presence

Investigations at Umm Jirsan also revealed rock art featuring animal carvings, dating from the late Neolithic period, about 9,500 years ago. Some drawings show animals being hunted using bows and arrows, while others depict a hunting scene featuring dogs. This rock art suggests that herders religiously used lava tubes both as shelters and for rites or ceremonies, the study team proposed.

"Other documentary evidence suggests humans hunted during Abaunehian times," Stewart said, referencing the period approximately 7,500 to 5,800 years ago. And the rock art suggests people miniaturized their domestic animals, possibly through selective breeding. "This is a fascinating study because it highlights the long-standing connection between lava tubes and ancient communities," he added.

Discovering human-carved art in such a hidden setting showcases the creative potential of these early societies and their ability to adapt. The researchers will continue their efforts to uncover more of the complex stories that Umm Jirsan holds, adding to our understanding of the past.

In a nearby tunnel at Umm Jirsan, archaeologists unearthed sixteen panels of rock art engravings. The drawings depicted herding scenes, with figures adorned in tools standing beside domesticated animals, like dogs, cows, goats, and sheep. The carvings also showed animals with dramatically curved horns, similar to an ibex. However, the horned animals might represent a unique breed of domesticated goats, the study suggested. The subject matter and protective varnish of the carvings suggested they originated from the Chalcolithic era (approximately 4500 to 3500 BC), a time period before the emergence of the Bronze Age.

"The overall archaeological evidence at the location and the surrounding area portrays a consistent pattern of usage of the Umm Jirsan Lava Tube spanning thousands of years,” Stewart explained. The site, which lies on a well-established route for Bronze Age shepherds, "might have been a resting spot, a shelter shielding its inhabitants from harsh climatic conditions."

This unexpected discovery of human presence in Arabian lava tubes during prehistoric times provides insights into how people adapted to reside in arid settings. Exploring Umm Jirsan and other lava tubes could reveal additional information, Stewart suggested.

“These locations hold tremendous prospects to fill gaps in the natural and cultural records pertaining to ancient Arabian history.”

