- Seven ISIS terror suspects are on trial

Seven suspected IS terrorists are on trial at the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, accused of plotting attacks against Jews and moderate Muslims. The men, aged 21 to 47, are alleged to have used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to enter Germany via Ukraine and Poland in the spring of 2022. They are said to have established an IS terror cell in Germany and collected money for imprisoned IS terrorists in Kurdish camps.

For months, they were under covert surveillance, considering various types of attacks but not initiating concrete plans. Financial constraints played a role. A liberal mosque in Berlin-Moabit and people of Jewish faith were in the group's sights. "Their goal was to carry out high-profile attacks in Europe to promote the inhumane ideology of the terrorist organization Islamic State - Province Khorasan."

So far, the men have remained silent on the charges. Five are Tajiks, one is Kyrgyz, and one is Turkmen. The lawyer for the oldest defendant denied the charges, stating that her client is neither a Salafist nor a terrorist.

The seven men were arrested at different locations in North Rhine-Westphalia a year ago and have been in custody since. The alleged ringleader of the terror cell is in prison in the Netherlands and is being prosecuted separately.

