- Seven ISIS terror suspects are on trial

Seven suspected IS terrorists are on trial at the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, accused of plotting attacks against Jews and moderate Muslims. Prosecutors allege that the men, aged 21 to 47, exploited Russia's invasion of Ukraine to enter Germany via Ukraine and Poland in spring 2022. They are said to have established an IS terror cell in Germany and collected funds for imprisoned IS terrorists in Kurdish camps.

The group was reportedly under covert surveillance for months, considering various attack scenarios without concrete planning. Financial constraints were a factor. A liberal mosque in Berlin-Moabit and Jewish individuals were potential targets. "Their aim was to carry out high-profile attacks in Europe to promote the inhumane ideology of the terror organization Islamic State - Province Khorasan."

So far, the men have remained silent on the charges. Five are Tajiks, one is Kyrgyz, and one is Turkmen. The lawyer for the oldest defendant denies the allegations, stating that her client is neither a Salafist nor a terrorist.

The seven men were arrested at different locations in North Rhine-Westphalia a year ago and have been in custody since. The alleged ringleader of the terror cell is in prison in the Netherlands and is being prosecuted separately.

The seven men were arrested at different locations in North Rhine-Westphalia a year ago and have been in custody since. The alleged ringleader of the terror cell is in prison in the Netherlands and is being prosecuted separately.

