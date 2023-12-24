Skip to content
Seven injured in head-on crash, including two children

Six people have been seriously injured and another person slightly injured in a collision between two cars near Pforzheim. Two children aged five and eight were among the seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Six people have been seriously injured and another person slightly injured in a collision between two cars near Pforzheim. Two children aged five and eight were among the seriously injured, the police announced on Sunday.

A 58-year-old man drove his car into the oncoming lane on the L570 near Ispringen (Enzkreis) on Saturday afternoon for reasons that are as yet unexplained. The car then collided head-on with the vehicle of a 30-year-old woman.

Two of the man's passengers, aged 26 and 50, and a 27-year-old passenger were seriously injured. The driver suffered minor injuries. The 30-year-old woman and her two children were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Source: www.stern.de

