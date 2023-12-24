Accidents - Seven injured in head-on crash, including two children

Six people have been seriously injured and another person slightly injured in a collision between two cars near Pforzheim. Two children aged five and eight were among the seriously injured, the police announced on Sunday.

A 58-year-old man drove his car into the oncoming lane on the L570 near Ispringen (Enzkreis) on Saturday afternoon for reasons that are as yet unexplained. The car then collided head-on with the vehicle of a 30-year-old woman.

Two of the man's passengers, aged 26 and 50, and a 27-year-old passenger were seriously injured. The driver suffered minor injuries. The 30-year-old woman and her two children were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Source: www.stern.de