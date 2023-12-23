Enzkreis - Seven injured in collision: man's life in danger
Seven people have been injured in a head-on collision between two cars near Ispringen (Enzkreis) - one is in mortal danger. A 58-year-old man drove his car into the opposite lane on Saturday evening for reasons that remain unclear, according to a police spokesperson. There he crashed his car head-on into the car of a 30-year-old woman.
The woman was seriously injured, her two children in the back seat slightly. Two 26 and 40-year-old women in the man's car were seriously injured and a 27-year-old man was slightly injured. The 58-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. All those involved were taken to hospital.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de