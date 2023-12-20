Segeberg - Seven injured in accident - two life-threatening

Seven people have been injured in an accident near Alveslohe in the district of Segeberg - two of them critically. According to initial investigations, two cars collided at a junction with the B4 on Wednesday, the police said. The car driving on the main road had the right of way. A third vehicle was hit in the collision.

Two people were critically injured, three seriously and two others slightly. Twelve ambulances were at the scene of the accident to take the injured to hospital, it was reported. The public prosecutor's office in Kiel has sent an expert to reconstruct the accident.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de