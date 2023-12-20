Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsalvesloheschleswig-holsteindistrict of segebergcarpoliceaccidentvehicletrafficaccidents

Seven injured in accident - two life-threatening

Seven people have been injured in an accident near Alveslohe in the district of Segeberg - two of them critically. According to initial investigations, two cars collided at a junction with the B4 on Wednesday, the police said. The car driving on the main road had the right of way. A third...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Segeberg - Seven injured in accident - two life-threatening

Seven people have been injured in an accident near Alveslohe in the district of Segeberg - two of them critically. According to initial investigations, two cars collided at a junction with the B4 on Wednesday, the police said. The car driving on the main road had the right of way. A third vehicle was hit in the collision.

Two people were critically injured, three seriously and two others slightly. Twelve ambulances were at the scene of the accident to take the injured to hospital, it was reported. The public prosecutor's office in Kiel has sent an expert to reconstruct the accident.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest