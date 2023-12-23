District of Cham - Seven injured in accident on B20

Seven people were slightly injured in an accident involving three cars on the B20 federal highway in the district of Cham. As the police reported on Saturday, a 31-year-old driver had to brake on Friday near Furth im Wald due to a plastic tarpaulin lying on the road that had been caught by the wind.

A following car driven by a 21-year-old driver also had to stop. However, a 26-year-old driver was unable to brake his car in time and hit the second car, pushing it into the first vehicle.

All three drivers and four other occupants sustained minor injuries. The police estimated the damage caused at around 20,000 euros. The scene of the accident on the B20 was closed for around one and a half hours. The police have opened an investigation against the 26-year-old for negligent bodily injury.

