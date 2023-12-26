Skip to content
Set-up for New Year's Eve party begins at the Brandenburg Gate

Construction of the festival mile and stage for the live show on New Year's Eve has begun at the Brandenburg Gate. As the organizer announced on Tuesday, performances by Ayliva, Chris Norman, Tream, Luca Hänni, Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys and Alice Merton, among others, are planned at the...

Construction of the festival mile and stage for the live show on New Year's Eve has begun at the Brandenburg Gate. As the organizer announced on Tuesday, performances by Ayliva, Chris Norman, Tream, Luca Hänni, Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys and Alice Merton, among others, are planned at the Berlin landmark. The stage show will be presented by Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner and broadcast live on ZDF. At midnight, a firework display will light up the Berlin night sky above the Brandenburg Gate. Admission to the event will cost ten euros per person this time.

The show, themed "Celebrate at the Gate", will also feature video projections on the Brandenburg Gate in combination with stage fireworks. The festival mile stretches from the Victory Column to the Brandenburg Gate, and around 100 food trucks will also be on hand. The entrance and exit to the festival mile is at the Victory Column at the Großer Stern.

After a forced break due to coronavirus, there was another New Year's Eve party with an audience at the Brandenburg Gate in 2022, but only for 2,500 people on Pariser Platz. This year, the party will once again be held on the other side of the gate with up to 65,000 people. In previous years, the number of participants was sometimes estimated at up to one million.

