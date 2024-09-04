- Set for its debut in September, this filmmaker's initial self-produced documentary is now ready.

Daniela "Danni" Buchner (46), a former resident of Mallorca and mom to five, is set to debut in her first documentary series on RTLzwei. The series, titled "Family Chaos under Palm Trees: Buchners' Troubles," will air every Wednesday at 8:15 PM starting September 25th, with an initial four episodes planned.

The widow of reality star Jens Buchner (1969-2018), Danni will offer viewers a personal glimpse into her hectic family life. The series will explore themes such as her older daughters Joelina (24) and Jada (19) moving out, and the twins Jenna and Diego (8) being incessantly shuttled from one appointment to another. Cameras will also capture the family's search for a smaller residence. "Powerful Danni reveals how she juggles motherhood and business, and the hurdles she encounters along the way," RTLzwei hinted.

Daniela Buchner's Nine-Year Stint in Television

Daniela Buchner's public persona soared when she started a relationship with Jens Buchner in 2015. The mother of three met the lively Mallorca expat at a city festival in Delmenhorst where he was performing. Six months later, she relocated with her children to Cala Millor and featured in the VOX documentary "Goodbye Deutschland." In 2016, the couple welcomed twins, and they tied the knot in June 2017. They also took part in the reality show "Summer House Stars - Reality Star Couples' Battle" in 2018, but unfortunately, Jens Buchner succumbed to lung cancer just a few months later in November of the same year.

Since then, Danni Buchner has graced various other shows. In 2020, she competed in RTL's "Jungle Camp," followed by "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2021 and "Great Celebrity Punishments" in 2023. This year alone, she has been a part of "The 50" (Prime Video), "Reality Queens - High Heels Through the Jungle" (RTL+), and "I'm a Celebrity - Legendary Stars' Showdown" (RTL).

The documentary series will provide insight into how Danni manages her family size of seven, including her five children. Amidst the chaos, Danni's focus on maintaining a balanced family life between her family size and her business ventures is evident.

