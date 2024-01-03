Viersen - Seriously injured in car accident: seven-year-old in hospital
A 75-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl were seriously injured in an accident in Viersen on Tuesday evening. The two pedestrians collided with a car, according to the police. The driver of the car had noticed the woman and the girl on the right-hand sidewalk before the accident suddenly occurred. The pedestrians from Mönchengladbach were taken to hospitals in the area. The 52-year-old driver suffered a shock. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
Statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de