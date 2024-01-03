Viersen - Seriously injured in car accident: seven-year-old in hospital

A 75-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl were seriously injured in an accident in Viersen on Tuesday evening. The two pedestrians collided with a car, according to the police. The driver of the car had noticed the woman and the girl on the right-hand sidewalk before the accident suddenly occurred. The pedestrians from Mönchengladbach were taken to hospitals in the area. The 52-year-old driver suffered a shock. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de