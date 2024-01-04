Traffic - Serious traffic accident with road sweeper in Frankfurt
The driver of a road sweeper has been seriously injured in an accident in Frankfurt. The vehicle skidded on the driveway to a road on Wednesday for reasons as yet unexplained, as the Frankfurt police headquarters announced on Thursday. The sweeper hit the side of a kerb and tipped onto its side. The 37-year-old driver was taken to hospital and was initially in a critical condition, according to the police.
Police report
Source: www.stern.de