Traffic - Serious traffic accident with road sweeper in Frankfurt

The driver of a road sweeper has been seriously injured in an accident in Frankfurt. The vehicle skidded on the driveway to a road on Wednesday for reasons as yet unexplained, as the Frankfurt police headquarters announced on Thursday. The sweeper hit the side of a kerb and tipped onto its side. The 37-year-old driver was taken to hospital and was initially in a critical condition, according to the police.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de