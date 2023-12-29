Serious crashes overshadow alpine skiing once again

One day after the Austrian Marco Schwarz, two ski racers crash again at the Super-G in Bormio. South Tyrolean Christof Innerhofer is seriously injured and the rescue helicopter arrives. Swiss skier Mario Odermatt's brilliant victory is overshadowed, while Schwarz undergoes surgery.

Switzerland's Mario Odermatt has won the Super-G at the World Cup in Bormio, Italy, with a ride like something from another planet. On the icy and rough Stelvio, the double world champion raced to his fourth victory of the winter and his 27th overall. However, the race was overshadowed by two serious crashes, after the Austrian Marco Schwarz had to be taken away by helicopter and operated on the day before.

Odermatt was a massive 0.98 seconds ahead of second-placed Austrian Raphael Haaser and even 1.31 seconds ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde from Norway in third place.

"He makes it look so easy and you can still see that he's at the limit. You can only take your hat off," said Andreas Sander, who for his part had a pitch-black day: 3.68 seconds behind Odermatt, he didn't make it into the top 20. "I didn't feel comfortable from top to bottom. It just didn't come together," said the 2021 World Championship silver medallist in the downhill on ARD. Even slower was Romed Baumann (+4.23 seconds), 2021 World Championship silver medallist in the super-G.

Serious crashes, Schwarz undergoes surgery

The race began with the first crash. South Tyrolean Dominik Paris slipped on the icy slope and was only able to avoid the worst by avoiding a gate. Shortly before the end, the next accident occurred, which was much more serious. Christof Innerhofer was lifted off the ground by a wave and flew into the safety net at full speed. The former Austrian champion knocked over a gate in the process.

Innerhofer was initially able to get up again, but then his body gave out again and he had to sit down. A knee injury is suspected. As with Schwarz the day before, the rescue helicopter had to arrive and transport the 39-year-old away. The race was briefly interrupted and then continued.

As the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) announced this morning, Schwarz had torn his anterior cruciate ligament, among other things, in his fall. He was operated on and the operation went without any problems. The first rehabilitation measures are to begin this evening.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de