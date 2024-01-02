Traffic - Serious car accident near Bad Mergentheim

A man was critically injured in a traffic accident near Bad Mergentheim and two other people suffered serious injuries. A total of four vehicles were involved, as the police announced on Tuesday.

The man, who was coming from Markelsheim, drove into oncoming traffic when turning onto the state road 2251 for an initially unexplained reason. There he collided with another vehicle. The vehicles skidded and the man hit another car with his car. The driver and his passenger suffered serious injuries. Finally, another car drove into the scene of the accident. The driver was uninjured. The state road 2251 was fully closed for the duration of the recovery and clearance work.

