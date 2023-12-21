Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsregional courtbobenheimaccidentprocessestrafficaccidentsmenbaden-württembergrhineland-palatinatepublic prosecutor's officePalatinatelampertheimhesse

Serious accident with two fatalities in 2019: verdict expected

The Landau Regional Court (Palatinate) is expected to hand down its verdict on Thursday (11.00 a.m.) against a 23-year-old defendant who is accused of causing a serious traffic accident. The trial concerns a car accident between Lampertheim (Hesse) and Mannheim-Sandhofen (Baden-Württemberg) on...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Processes - Serious accident with two fatalities in 2019: verdict expected

The Landau Regional Court(Palatinate) is expected to hand down its verdict on Thursday (11.00 a.m.) against a 23-year-old defendant who is accused of causing a serious traffic accident. The trial concerns a car accident between Lampertheim (Hesse) and Mannheim-Sandhofen (Baden-Württemberg) on July 20, 2019, in which two young men from Bobenheim-Roxheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) lost their lives and a third was critically injured. As the driver of the car, the accused is said to have been driving far too fast. The public prosecutor's office is demanding four years in prison for, among other things, racing with fatal consequences. The defense is requesting a juvenile sentence on probation.

Homepage district court

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest