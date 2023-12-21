Processes - Serious accident with two fatalities in 2019: verdict expected
The Landau Regional Court(Palatinate) is expected to hand down its verdict on Thursday (11.00 a.m.) against a 23-year-old defendant who is accused of causing a serious traffic accident. The trial concerns a car accident between Lampertheim (Hesse) and Mannheim-Sandhofen (Baden-Württemberg) on July 20, 2019, in which two young men from Bobenheim-Roxheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) lost their lives and a third was critically injured. As the driver of the car, the accused is said to have been driving far too fast. The public prosecutor's office is demanding four years in prison for, among other things, racing with fatal consequences. The defense is requesting a juvenile sentence on probation.
Source: www.stern.de