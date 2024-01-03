Wilmersdorf - Serious accident: six injured, man's life in danger

Six people have been injured in a serious accident at a broken traffic light in Berlin-Wilmersdorf - one of them is in mortal danger. Four other people suffered serious injuries at the intersection on Fehrbelliner Platz on Tuesday evening and were taken to hospital for treatment, police said on Wednesday. According to initial findings, the traffic lights were not working at the time of the accident.

The traffic lights at the scene of the accident were still not working again on Wednesday. Police officers were on the scene directing traffic. According to the police, a 49-year-old man's car collided with a car belonging to a transport company on Tuesday evening, in which four passengers were sitting alongside the 53-year-old driver. Due to the force of the collision, the car with the five people on board was thrown against the car of a 37-year-old man in the opposite lane. According to the fire department, one person was trapped in the car and was freed using heavy equipment.

According to the police, the four seriously injured people and the critically injured man were all in the car of the transport company: in addition to the 53-year-old driver, they were a 20-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. The fatally injured man was also a passenger. Like the other four, the 53-year-old was also injured in the head. The 49-year-old driver of the other car complained of head and neck pain and was treated as an outpatient at the scene. The 37-year-old third driver was uninjured.

Source: www.stern.de