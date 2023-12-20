Potsdam-Mittelmark - Serious accident on the 101 federal highway

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter after a serious accident on the B101 federal highway near Teltow (Potsdam-Mittelmark district). A police spokesman said that early on Wednesday morning, the 27-year-old left the lane in his van for an as yet unclear reason and collided with a truck. The 24-year-old driver of the truck was also taken to hospital. Both vehicles had to be towed away. Property damage amounted to around 20,000 euros, the spokesman said.

Source: www.stern.de