County of Goslar - Serious accident on federal highway near Seesen: Two fatalities

Two people have been killed in a serious traffic accident on the B243 federal highway near Seesen(Goslar district). According to initial investigations, a 24-year-old man was driving his car on the main road towards Bornhausen at around 9.30 p.m. that evening when, for unknown reasons, the car veered off the road to the right and collided with a tree. The 24-year-old female passenger and a 21-year-old male passenger died at the scene of the accident, according to police reports on Saturday morning. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. According to the police, all the occupants of the car were from Seesen. The B 243 was fully closed until around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de