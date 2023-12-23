Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsseesenlower saxonytrafficaccidentsaccidentdistrict of goslarmain roadcartraffic accidentpolice

Serious accident on federal highway near Seesen: Two fatalities

Two people have been killed in a serious traffic accident on the B243 federal highway near Seesen (Goslar district). According to initial investigations, a 24-year-old man was driving his car on the main road towards Bornhausen at around 9.30 p.m. that evening when, for unknown reasons, the car...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

County of Goslar - Serious accident on federal highway near Seesen: Two fatalities

Two people have been killed in a serious traffic accident on the B243 federal highway near Seesen(Goslar district). According to initial investigations, a 24-year-old man was driving his car on the main road towards Bornhausen at around 9.30 p.m. that evening when, for unknown reasons, the car veered off the road to the right and collided with a tree. The 24-year-old female passenger and a 21-year-old male passenger died at the scene of the accident, according to police reports on Saturday morning. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. According to the police, all the occupants of the car were from Seesen. The B 243 was fully closed until around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public