Rescue operation - Serious accident in Spandau: one person in hospital

A serious accident involving three cars and a bus occurred in Spandau on Wednesday night. According to a police spokeswoman, a car first collided with a bus while changing lanes. As a result, the driver of the car lost control and collided with another car in the other lane. This collision caused the car to be pushed onto another vehicle. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police are not yet able to provide any further information about the people involved.

Source: www.stern.de