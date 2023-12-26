District of Deggendorf - Serious accident caused by overtaking maneuver: several injured

Several people have been injured, some of them seriously, in an accident in the district of Deggendorf. The unknown person responsible for the accident overtook a car on a main road near Hengersberg on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday. In doing so, he probably overlooked the oncoming car of a 53-year-old man, who tried to swerve and skidded.

His car skidded into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the car of a 23-year-old man. The driver who caused the accident did not touch any cars and continued on the main road towards the highway. There were three other family members in the 53-year-old's car, some of whom were seriously injured in the collision. The 23-year-old driver was slightly injured in the accident.

During the accident investigation, the 53-year-old was found to have alcohol in his blood. The police confiscated his driver's license.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de