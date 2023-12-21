Skip to content
Serious accident between truck and car with three occupants

Two people have been seriously injured in a serious traffic accident between a truck and a car on the A1 highway in Hamburg. The driver of the car and a 50-year-old woman were trapped in the severely deformed vehicle after the accident on Wednesday evening, the fire department and police...

An ambulance drives across a highway.
Two people have been seriously injured in a serious traffic accident between a truck and a car on the A1 highway in Hamburg. The driver of the car and a 50-year-old woman were trapped in the severely deformed vehicle after the accident on Wednesday evening, the fire department and police announced on Thursday morning. According to the information provided, they had to be freed from the car very quickly by means of a so-called crash rescue and were then taken to hospital.

The third occupant of the car reportedly suffered bruising and was also taken to hospital. The truck driver was uninjured. According to the report, several people were involved as first responders. Further details about the course of the accident were initially unknown. When the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, the lorry and the car were close together, according to the statement. The fire department said it was on the scene with 48 firefighters and heavy hydraulic rescue equipment.

