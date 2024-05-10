Serge Gnabry experiences a crushing blow in the European Championship.

In a season of missed opportunities, Serge Gnabry may face another setback with an injury likely ruling him out of the European Championship. While he could recover to join the team during the tournament, the risk is too high for coach Julian Nagelsmann. Instead, Gnabry has his sights set on July as his next big opportunity.

FC Bayern Munich forward Gnabry sustained a torn muscle bundle in his left rear thigh during the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The 28-year-old attacker will miss out on the Bundesliga matches this weekend, with VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim as opponents. The German record champions have yet to determine the extent of Gnabry's injury and its timeline.

Given his history of muscle injuries this season, the European Championship looks less possible for Gnabry. With several weeks needed to heal from a torn muscle bundle and frequent injury setbacks, it seems extremely unlikely Gnabry will be part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad. The championship kicks off on June 14, with Germany facing Scotland in their first match.

Gnabry's recurring misfortune

Gnabry's absence from the national team has been a frequent occurrence this season, and not only for injury reasons. The last time Gnabry played for Germany was in November, during the games against Turkey and Austria. Hip problems, a broken arm, and illness have plagued the player. In total, Gnabry has missed three games due to muscle injuries.

Following his comeback in February, after a lengthy absence, Gnabry needed another two-week break in April. The myriad of muscle injuries has made his participation in the European Championship a long shot. Nagelsmann is due to announce his provisional squad for the European Championship on May 16. Once the initial matches against Hungary (June 19) and Switzerland (June 23) are finished, FC Bayern's preparations for the new season will begin in July.

