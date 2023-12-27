Flood - Serengeti Park flooded: stables temporarily without power

The Serengeti Park Hodenhagen has also been badly affected by the floods. According to the park, large parts of the grounds north of Hanover are flooded and in some places cannot be reached at all or can only be reached with Unimogs or tractors. "It's an emergency like we've never experienced before in the park's almost 50-year history," said owner Fabrizio Sepe on Wednesday. "It's nothing short of a miracle that our 1,500 or so animals are still safe."

Park employees and emergency services from the fire department and THW had built temporary dams to secure the animals' stables. In the north-east of the site, administrative and supply buildings, restaurants, stores and some of the lodges are reportedly surrounded by masses of water. At times, the power had to be cut to the entire site. Owner Sepe is now hoping for emergency generators to be able to heat the stables. The park is home to lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants, among others.

The Meiße River, which has overflowed its banks, borders the zoo. There are also several watercourses and lakes on the site that have overflowed due to the rising groundwater, as a park spokeswoman explained. "Fortunately, no animals have had to be brought to safety yet," she said.

Source: www.stern.de