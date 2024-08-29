Serbia and France finalize agreement for delivery of 12 French combat aircraft.

The procurement of the aircraft is a politically delicate matter: Serbia, seeking EU membership since 2012, preserves amicable ties with the Kremlin despite Russia's intervention in Ukraine. The EU consistently advises Belgrade to enforce sanctions against Moscow, a measure the Serbian administration has so far failed to execute.

In an interview with AFP ahead of Macron's visit, Serbian President Vucic disclosed that the majority of Serbia's interceptor jets and all of its warplanes were of Russian descent. He further suggested, "It's essential for us to adapt, alter our practices, and adjust everything else to prepare our military."

Previously, Vucic had alluded to potential expenditure of around three billion euros for the French multi-role combat aircraft. Dassault, the manufacturer, subsequently confirmed this figure.

Sources within the French government indicated that the Rafale aircraft sale aims to "bind" Serbia to the European Union. Serbia has the potential to "make a strategic choice" to "collaborate with an EU nation," the statement continued. Former European Minister Jean-Noël Barrot elaborated that if France fails to substitute the Russian aircraft with its own in Serbia, the Balkan nation could serve as a " doorway for instability on our continent" and for "all authoritarian regimes from Russia to China".

In addition to the Rafale agreement, discussions on civil nuclear energy cooperation are also anticipated.

