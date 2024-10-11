September witnessed a noteworthy surge in the count of bankruptcies, registering a double-digit rise.

Despite September being well into the year, a higher number of businesses in Germany needed to submit insolvency applications than in the same month the year prior, as per preliminary stats from the Federal Statistical Office. There was a 13.7% surge in registered cases compared to September 2024. The only exception was June of the current year, which saw a 6.3% increase. Since June 2024, every month has witnessed double-digit growth. The increase in August was tentatively at 10.7%.

Whether these insolvency applications eventually lead to court proceedings is determined within a three-month timeframe. As per the final figures, the local courts handled 1,937 such corporate insolvency requests in July of the present year, a 22.1% increase from July of the preceding year.

Although the totals for creditor claims saw a slight rise in the yearly comparison, the local courts assessed these at roughly 3.2 billion euros for July, compared to the 3.1 billion euros in June 2024.

The transport and logistics sector, construction industry, temporary employment agencies, and the hospitality industry were the sectors most impacted in July. The local courts handled 6,690 consumer insolvency cases in July 2024, a significant 18% increase from July of the previous year.**

The number of corporate insolvency requests handled by local courts in July of the current year saw a 22.1% increase compared to the same month the previous year. The number of consumer insolvency cases in July 2024 also experienced a significant rise, with a 18% increase from July of the previous year.

Read also: