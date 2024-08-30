September marked a shift in things.

Another nationwide emergency preparedness drill is scheduled, KfW heating subsidy proof submissions are accepted digitally, Coca-Cola becomes more costly, and the tax return deadline is quickly approaching for most. This and more is set for the upcoming month.

Stricter emission standards for new vehicles

It's time for cars, buses, and other vehicles in the EU to produce fewer harmful substances for the environment and health. This will be accomplished gradually through the implementation of emission standards, which will also establish limits for brake and tire wear, durability requirements for components and systems, and battery lifespan. The initial phase of the new emission standard "Euro 6e" commences on September 1. Vehicles that do not comply with this standard can only be registered until August 31, 2024.

Since September 2023, the conformity factors for RDE measurements (RDE: Real Driving Emissions) have already been reduced for newly type-approved passenger car models for nitrogen oxides (NOx) from 1.43 to 1.1 and for particle number (PN) from 1.5 to 1.34. These regulations will apply to the first registration of new passenger cars from September 1, 2024. Passenger cars that adhere to these requirements will be labeled with "Euro 6e" and the emission key number "36EA" in their registration documents.

Cannabis use in road traffic

As of August 22, the legal limit for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in road traffic blood serum has been set at 3.5 nanograms. Young drivers under the age of 21 are prohibited from using cannabis while driving, and there is an absolute ban on mixed alcohol and cannabis consumption, resulting in an absolute alcohol ban while driving for cannabis users.

Nationwide emergency preparedness drill

A nationwide emergency preparedness drill will take place on September 12, according to the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance. During this exercise, the federal government, states, and participating districts, urban districts, and municipalities will test their warning systems. This includes various media and channels such as television and radio stations, the internet, or mobile phones.

Commencing at 11 a.m., participating authorities and emergency services will activate different warning systems. The all-clear is anticipated to be issued around 11:45 a.m. via the same channels.

Germany's warning strategy involves the ability to warn the population through multiple channels. This approach aligns with the so-called multi-channel method or "warning means mix." For this purpose, the federal government has developed the Modular Warning System (MoWaS), which it operates and utilizes jointly with the states and municipalities.

Coca-Cola becoming more expensive

Consumers can expect higher prices for Coca-Cola products in the upcoming month. Florian von Salzen, CEO of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Germany, informed "Bild" that the price increase would be in the single-digit percentage range across all products and packages, with some sources anticipating a 9% increase rather than 3%. The price hike will impact the entire range and may affect retailers. The precise impact on customers remains uncertain. It has been speculated that a case of twelve 1-liter bottles could cost 19.99 euros with deposit in the future.

Disney+ no longer supports free account sharing outside of a single household starting from the upcoming month.

Upgrade to RTL+ premium subscription for 6.99 euros per month for comprehensive streaming offerings.

Submit digital proofs for KfW heating subsidies

Homeowners who are switching to more climate-friendly heating solutions have been able to submit applications to the KfW funding bank since the end of February. Initially, this only applied to homeowners of single-family homes living in the property themselves. Starting in September, digital proofs for this can also be submitted. According to KfW, successful verification could result in payments beginning as early as October.

The justification for these subsidies is the Heating Act of the Federal Government, which has been in effect since January 1st. Homeowners can apply for up to 70% of the eligible costs. For instance, there is a base subsidy of 30% for the installation of a heating system considered climate-friendly, such as a heat pump. Bonuses can also be awarded if the house is self-occupied and the income limit is not exceeded, as well as if a contract with a specialist company is signed.

The anticipated subsidy amount for individual energy measures relies on the eligible costs. KfW views costs up to a maximum of 30,000 euros for a single-family home. Homeowners can receive a maximum of 70% of this as a subsidy, amounting to a maximum of 21,000 euros. In addition, an emission reduction subsidy of 2,500 euros can be obtained.

Review which heating alternatives are appropriate for an exchange.

Oktoberfest starts in September

It's time to celebrate in large groups again. Where? In Munich. At the Oktoberfest. When? From September 21st to October 6th.

Carry-on luggage liquid regulations at airports are becoming stricter

Airline luggage regulations are once more tightening up. Starting September 1st, passengers can only bring liquids in containers that are no larger than 100 milliliters. These containers must be securely packed in a transparent plastic bag with a volume not exceeding one liter. The Federal Police and Fraport, the Frankfurt Airport operator, have issued a reminder about this rule.

The reason for this stricter enforcement lies in concerns about the reliability of the new-generation baggage scanners that use computed tomography (CT) technology within the EU. At certain German checkpoints, the 2006-introduced liquid rule had previously been suspended when baggage could be checked using CT scanners.

School in the Remaining Federal States

Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria are the last European federal states to start and conclude their summer holidays. In Baden-Württemberg, students will need to carry their school bags once more from September 7th. All students and teachers in Bavaria will return to school by September 9th.

End of Transitional Period for "M+S" Winter Tires

The winding down period for winter tires with the "M+S" label ends on September 30th. The "M+S" stands for mud and snow. Winter tires manufactured before 2018 with only the "M+S" label will only have protection until the end of the month. Drivers using these tires in winter weather risk receiving fines from October onwards.

Beginning next month, the seasonal requirement for advance reservation on many international train routes operated by Deutsche Bahn (DB) will no longer apply. This measure was introduced for the UEFA European Football Championship held in Germany to accommodate the surge in demand for international connections.

Organ and Tissue Donation Registration through Health Insurance App

The registry for organ and tissue donation declarations, established in March, allows users to document their intention to donate organs and tissues using an identification document with eID functionality. The registry is a central digital directory where decisions for or against organ and tissue donation can be recorded. Registration is voluntary and free, and it is possible to change or revoke it at any time.

By the end of September, another authentication option will be added to the portal using the health ID. Insured individuals will be able to initiate a declaration submission in the organ donation registry directly from their health insurance app.

Tax Return Deadline Approaching

As in previous years, the tax return must be submitted to the tax office later than usual - specifically, by August 31, 2024. Since this falls on a Saturday, the tax return must be received by the tax office by September 2.

Due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the accumulation of real estate tax returns or appeals concerning the corresponding notices, the deadline has been extended by one month for taxpayers. A longer deadline applies if a tax advisor or a tax assistance association helps. In such a case, the deadline is May 31, 2025. Since this is also a Saturday, the tax return must be received by June 2, 2025.

Can the Deadline be Extended Further?

Yes, a deadline extension is possible, provided it is justified well by, for example, phone, letter, or ELSTER. If requesting an extension, a realistic date by which the declaration will be submitted should be indicated, such as one or two months later. The application should be submitted as soon as possible, ideally before the deadline - that is, before September 2.

The Heating Law mandates that homeowners can apply for up to 70% of the eligible costs for switching to climate-friendly heating solutions, and starting in September, digital proofs can also be submitted. (This sentence contains the words: 'Heating Law')

In an effort to reduce harmful emissions, new emission standards for vehicles, such as the Euro 6e, are being implemented gradually, which also includes limits for brake and tire wear, durability requirements for components and systems, and battery lifespan. (This sentence contains the word: 'Heating law' as it is part of the broader context of environmental regulations and energy efficiency.)

Read also: