Separatist leader declares order to dissolve Nagorno-Karabakh null and void

The leader of the Armenian separatists, Samwel Shahramanyan, has declared the dissolution of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which he himself ordered, null and void. There is no legally binding document that prescribes the dissolution of the government institutions, Shahramanyan explained on...

The declaration was made a few days before the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was announced for January 1, 2024. Shahramanyan had announced the dissolution of the Caucasus region on September 28 under military pressure from Azerbaijan on New Year's Day.

Shahramanyan's office told the AFP news agency on Friday that the decree was an "empty paper". "No document can lead to the dissolution of the republic, which was established by the will of the people."

In fact, however, Shahramanyan has had no power over the Caucasus region since a large-scale Azerbaijani military offensive in September. Azerbaijan launched the large-scale operation on September 19. Just one day later, the pro-Armenian fighters in the region had to admit defeat.

Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but until September it was predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians. In the meantime, almost all of the region's former 120,000 Armenian inhabitants have fled to Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh declared its independence in 1991 following a referendum. This was not recognized internationally and was boycotted by the Azerbaijani minority. The former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia had been fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the collapse of the USSR and had waged war several times over it.

