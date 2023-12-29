Separation with Berlin Mayor Wegner

In April, Kai Wegner is elected Governing Mayor of Berlin. Shortly before the turn of the year, the CDU politician makes his break-up with his girlfriend public. According to a Senate spokesperson, the two have not been going through life together for several weeks.

Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner has announced his separation from his partner Kathleen Kantar. The 51-year-old and his 42-year-old partner have ended their relationship, the Senate Chancellery in Berlin announced.

"Kai Wegner and his partner separated a few months ago, in September of this year. They will remain friends and continue to love and care for their two children," said Senate spokesperson Christine Richter according to the statement. Further statements on the separation are not planned in order to protect the family's privacy.

Wegner, who was elected governing mayor in April, lives in Spandau. The CDU politician is divorced and the father of three children. Wegner is at the head of the black-red Senate. Wegner separated from his first wife Ina, with whom he has a son, in 2015 after eleven years of marriage. According to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, the couple parted on good terms. "We had a very nice time. I am infinitely grateful to my wife. Marriages break up for different reasons. But I will always be there for my family," Wegner once told the paper.

Kantar worked for the Pirate Party until 2014 and then moved to Wegner's office as his personal assistant. It was there that the two are said to have hit it off. The 42-year-old studied political science at the University of Potsdam. According to the Berliner Zeitung, she gained experience in the Brandenburg state administration during her studies. She completed internships at the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de