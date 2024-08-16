- Seoul sees record series of tropical nights

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is experiencing the longest stretch of tropical nights since modern record-keeping began. According to the weather agency, temperatures in Seoul have not dropped below 25°C (77°F) since July 21st, marking 26 consecutive nights. High temperatures are expected to continue until at least Wednesday.

In South Korea, the term "tropical night" is used when nighttime temperatures do not fall below 25°C. In German-speaking countries, the term "tropical nights" is often used when temperatures consistently exceed 20°C.

South Korea is currently grappling with a severe heatwave. The National Agency for Disease Control and Prevention has already reported at least 21 deaths attributed to the high temperatures.

