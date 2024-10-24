Seoul reports: North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia are being referred to as "human ammunition"

South Korea's Foreign Minister, referencing North Korean soldiers alleged to be in Russia, called them " expendable soldiers." South Korea's Yonhap news agency stated that South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of using his army for an " unlawful act of war."

"Typically, soldiers who leave their country keep up with their nation's military hierarchy and carry out military activities with pride, wearing their country's uniform, insignia, and flag," Yonhap cited the South Korean defense minister during a meeting with South Korean lawmakers in parliament. However, North Korean soldiers are reportedly disguised in Russian uniforms and operating under Russian military command without any command authority.

South Korea's intelligence agency claims that North Korea has sent a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. These soldiers are claimed to be stationed in military facilities in Russia, preparing for deployment against Ukraine. The agency also stated that the North Korean soldiers have been equipped with Russian uniforms, weapons, and forged identification papers to hide their identities.

Once the North Korean soldiers complete their "orientation training," they are expected to be deployed to the battlefield. The U.S. government has also confirmed intelligence indicating that North Korean troops are in Russia. Their purpose remains unclear, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a trip to Rome. "If they intend to engage in this war on Russia's behalf, that's a very serious issue," Austin said.

Lukashenko: "It's nonsense"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, however, disputes the deployment of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine on Russia's behalf. He told the BBC on the fringes of the Brics summit that the story was " nonsense." Lukashenko insists that Putin would not pull another country into the conflict and risk escalating the war by having NATO troops stationed in Ukraine.

When asked by the BBC if Putin had requested Belarusian troops for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, Lukashenko replied: " Never." Neither the former defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, nor the current defense minister, Andrei Belousov, had ever inquired about such a deployment, Lukashenko said.

"A sign of Russia's weakness"

The U.S., however, views the use of North Korean soldiers as a sign that Putin "may be facing greater difficulties than most people realize." The Russian military has suffered significant losses in the Ukraine war so far.

John Kirby, the Director of Communications for the National Security Council, stated that the U.S. believes that "North Korea has deployed at least 3,000 soldiers to eastern Russia between early and mid-October." These troops reportedly traveled by ship to Russia and are now stationed in several Russian military training facilities in the east, where they are being prepared for deployment. "We do not yet know if these soldiers will fight alongside the Russian military," Kirby said, but it's highly likely.

NATO also confirmed that it has "evidence" that North Korea has sent its own troops to Russia. NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said in Brussels that allies have confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops. If these troops are intended for combat in Ukraine, this would represent a significant escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's illegal war, Dakhlallah emphasized. The North Atlantic Council will consider a response in the near future, Dakhlallah said. NATO also confirmed reports from South Korea for the first time.

North Korea has 1.2 million soldiers, making it one of the world's largest standing armies. However, their actual combat experience and equipment do not meet those of other nations. Experts question whether North Korean troops would make a significant difference in combat or could end up as cannon fodder.

