Seoul records the longest series of tropical nights

The South Korean capital Seoul is experiencing the longest streak of tropical nights since modern record-keeping began. The weather agency reported that temperatures in Seoul have not dropped below 25°C (77°F) since July 21st, a stretch of 26 consecutive nights. High temperatures are expected to persist until at least Wednesday.

In South Korea, the term "tropical night" is used when nighttime temperatures do not dip below 25°C. In German-speaking countries, the term is often used when temperatures consistently exceed 20°C.

South Korea is currently grappling with a severe heatwave this summer. The National Agency for Disease Control and Prevention has already reported at least 21 deaths attributed to the high temperatures.

