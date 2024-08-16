- Seoul has a record number of tropical nights

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, has witnessed the longest streak of tropical nights since modern weather records began. According to the weather agency, temperatures in Seoul have not dropped below 25 degrees Celsius since July 21, marking 26 consecutive nights. High temperatures are expected to continue until at least Wednesday.

In South Korea, the term "tropical night" is used when nighttime temperatures do not fall below 25 degrees Celsius. In German-speaking regions, the term "tropical nights" is often used when temperatures consistently exceed 20 degrees Celsius.

South Korea is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with the National Agency for Disease Control and Prevention reporting at least 21 deaths attributed to the high temperatures.

The heatwave in South Korea has led to a record-breaking streak of tropical nights in its capital, Seoul. Despite forecasts of high temperatures continuing until at least Wednesday, officials urge residents to take necessary precautions due to the ongoing South Korean heatwave, which has resulted in fatalities.

Read also: