Processes - Sentencing demanded for mother: Alleged murder of children

A mother is to be sentenced to 14.5 years in prison for the alleged murder of her two sons, according to the public prosecutor's office. The prosecution assumes that the murder was a dastardly deed. The 44-year-old German woman's defense lawyer pleaded for a maximum sentence of twelve years in prison and placement in a psychiatric facility at the Mannheim Regional Court on Friday - even though an expert had previously spoken out against this. According to the lawyer, the woman had realized that she had acted wrongly and alerted the police. The court wanted to announce a verdict at around 2.30 p.m. on Friday.

The mother is said to have first drugged and then suffocated her seven and nine-year-old children on Holy Saturday in Hockenheim near Heidelberg. She wrote to the police a day later in an e-mail that she had done something terrible.

According to the psychiatric expert, the accused had developed a personality disorder as a result of a brain haemorrhage and her ability to control herself was impaired. However, the disorder had no influence on her capacity for insight.

