Sensational team win spectacle, Rüdiger saves Real

FC Girona delivers "a historic night" in which the Spanish league's sensational team celebrates a spectacular victory. In doing so, the underdogs kept up the pressure on Real Madrid. The big club stays at the top of the table because DFB defender Antonio Rüdiger scores for the first time this season.

Antonio Rüdiger has saved Real Madrid from a setback in the Spanish soccer championship. The German international defender scored the 1-0 (0-0) winner with a header against RCD Mallorca on Wednesday to consolidate the Whites' 48-point lead at the top of the table. It was the first goal of the season for Rüdiger, who scored from a Luka Modrić corner in the 78th minute.

Toni Kroos was also in the starting eleven for the Whites. The 2014 world champion was substituted in the 67th minute. Shortly before Rüdiger's winning goal, Brahim Díaz had missed a huge chance for Real when he hit the inside of the post with his head from just over a meter in front of the empty goal. Real Madrid have not been beaten in La Liga since September 24.

"Historic night" in Girona

FC Girona are keeping pace with the Whites, however. The sensational team, which had lost the top spot to Real Madrid in the last game before the turn of the year, beat Atlético Madrid 4:3 in a spectacular game. Coach Míchel Sánchez celebrated "a historic night", with the club, which was only promoted in 2021, leading La Liga on equal points with the great Real Madrid.

However, they don't want to talk about the championship: "That's not the goal. It's about thinking game by game and reaching a European competition, which would make history. We can't play on an equal footing with Real Madrid. It's very difficult to reach the level of the big teams," said Michel.

Atlético's international striker Álvaro Morata scored three times, but that was not enough for coach Diego Simeone's team to win: Girona's Ivan Martin scored the winner for the second-placed team after a wild back-and-forth in stoppage time. Valery (2nd), Savio (26th) and former Bayern professional Daley Blind (39th) had previously scored for the Catalans, while Morata had countered three times.

